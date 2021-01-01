From garland rug
Garland Rug Kota Cinder Gray/Silver 2 ft. x 7 ft. Runner Rug
Designer rugs do not have to break the bank. Kota is made with our new Purely Soft 3/8 in. cut pile Polypropylene yarn. Featuring a Distressed Diamond pattern in a subtle color scheme, this runner rug is wide and will look great in any hallway width. With its elegantly intricate yet understated pattern, this eye-catching runner rug makes an attractive focal point in a room while flattering a wide range of decor schemes. A versatile choice for your hallway, living room, dining room or bedroom, it's as much a piece of art as it is a functional floor covering. 100% Latex non-skid backing. Soil and stain resistant. Rug will ship folded in a box. Fold marks will disappear after a few days. Please Note that size and color representation are subject to manufacturing variance and may not be exact. Also note that monitor settings may vary from computer to computer and may distort actual colors. Photos are as accurate as possible; however, colors may vary slightly in person due to flash photography and differences in monitor settings. Each rug/carpet is manufactured with the same colors as pictured; however they can be manufactured from slightly different dye lots. Meaning when the yarn is dyed it can vary in shade ever so slightly. Color: Cinder Gray/Silver.