From astro lighting
Kos Square LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Astro Lighting - Color: Grey - Finish: Grey - (1326034)
Advertisement
The Kos Square LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Astro Lighting illuminates with energy-efficient light while exuding a modern, structural style. Crafted of aluminum, this rectangular piece attaches directly to a ceiling, becoming an elegant extension of its surrounding dÃ©cor. Its integrated LED light source is recessed into the cube, with a circular cutout allowing the light to funnel downward over a bedroom or bathroom. Partially concealed within its stark shape is a frosted diffuser to soften the light that glows from inside. Founded in 1997, Astro Lighting is a British company that produces modern lighting for international audiences. Their designs feature clean lines, quality materials and precise manufacturing. From the smooth, ribbon-like Sofia Wall Sconce to the minimalist Enna LED Floor Lamp, their creations are simple yet sophisticated, practical and engaging. Shape: Square. Color: Grey. Finish: Grey