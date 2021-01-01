Vince Camuto Kors Crepe Bodycon Dress w/ Chiffon Combo at Back and Sleeve

With long sheer chiffon sleeves, draping along the back panel, a crepe body, and V-neckline, this Vince Camuto bodycon dress will be a staple in your striking collection. Sheath dress is featured on a stretch poly fabrication. Concealed back zipper with button-and-loop closure at the nape. Straight hemline with center vent in back. Dress is lined. 97% polyester, 3% spandex; Lining: 100% polyester. Dry clean. Imported. Measurements: Length: 40 in Product measurements were taken using size 2. Please note that measurements may vary by size.