From vince camuto

Vince Camuto Kors Crepe Bodycon Dress w/ Chiffon Combo at Back and Sleeve

$99.52 on sale
($158.00 save 37%)
In stock
Buy at zappos

Description

With long sheer chiffon sleeves, draping along the back panel, a crepe body, and V-neckline, this Vince Camuto bodycon dress will be a staple in your striking collection. Sheath dress is featured on a stretch poly fabrication. Concealed back zipper with button-and-loop closure at the nape. Straight hemline with center vent in back. Dress is lined. 97% polyester, 3% spandex; Lining: 100% polyester. Dry clean. Imported. Measurements: Length: 40 in Product measurements were taken using size 2. Please note that measurements may vary by size.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com