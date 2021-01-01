From nbd
NBD Korinne Mini Dress in Grey. - size L (also in M, S, XL, XS, XXS)
Advertisement
NBD Korinne Mini Dress in Grey. - size L (also in M, S, XL, XS, XXS) NBD Korinne Mini Dress in Grey. - size L (also in M, S, XL, XS, XXS) 95% rayon 5% elastane. Hand wash cold. Unlined. Pull-on styling. Ruched drawstring shoulder and side cut-outs. Ruched jersey fabric. Imported. NBDR-WD2424. ACD790 S21. For the girl who's the life of the party. For the girl who's always up for a glass of champagne. For the girl who likes to keep her closet as filled with as her social calendar, there's NBD. The young-at-heart line features dresses that every it girl covets and pieces that are sexy, flirty, fun and now.