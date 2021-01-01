Korean Movie K-Pop Television Series Korean Drama TV Hangul Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

The Only Drama I Want Is Korean With English Subtitles designs. Do you or someone you know love Kdramas? Then get this Oppa Finger Heart Seoul Hangul TV Movie Idol outfit. You will absolutely love this design. This design is perfect for birthdays Christmas This Distressed Funny Graphic Novelty outfit makes the perfect Kpop Korean Music Saranghae Soap Operas Pop Star Artist design. Best present for the whole family children friends family sister brother mom dad son daughter wife husband girlfriend boyfriend 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only