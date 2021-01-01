Koord KD.110 Portable Table Lamp by El Torrent - Color: Brown (TUS.KD.110.14.KMZ)

The Koord KD.110 Portable Table Lamp by El Torrent features a contemporary, stylish aesthetic sure to enhance both indoor and outdoor living spaces. This stylish table lamp is equipped with a UV-treated polyprophylene cord shade and a semicircular handle that allows for effortless transferability. Utilizing an LED light source, a warm ambient light is cast when illuminated. A sunbeam pattern is projected onto the surface as the light hits the cord shade. In 1997, El Torrent was born in a small workshop in Mieres, a town in the Pre-Pyrenees between Barcelona and France. The inspiring setting in the heart of the countryside led El Torrent's co-founder Eloy Puig to design models based on organic and natural shapes. All of El Torrent's lights are handmade in Spain, in the same wonderful setting that provides its inspiration. Color: Brown.