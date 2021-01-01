Keep your dog safer and more comfortable on walks with this stylish KONG Reflective Pocket Dog Harness. This harness slips on and off easily and is fully adjustable for a comfortable fit. It also features a convenient zippered pocket that is perfect for waste bags or for other storage needs. Best of all it is reflective, making your dog more visible and the two of you safer during walks at night. Features: Reflective Waste bag dispenser/storage pocket Snap buckles Adjustable Includes: 1 Harness Intended For: Dogs Leash Type: Reflective Pocket Harness Color: Available in Grey, Green, Red and Pink Caution: Not for tie out. Sizing should allow room for 2 fingers to fit between the item and the dog. Available Sizes: Small: Girth 16-22 in (40.6-55.9 cm)Medium: Girth 20-29 in (50.8-73.7 cm)Large: Girth 24-33 in (61.0-83.8 cm)X-Large: Girth 32-49 in (81.3-124.5 cm) KONG Reflective Pocket Dog Harness in Pink, Size: Small | PetSmart