Kone LED Mini Pendant Light by DweLED - Color: Brass - Finish: Brass - (PD-72006-T24-AB)

The Kone LED Mini Pendant Light from dweLED is a charming lighting solution for the modern dining and kitchen area. Fitting of its name, the piece softens up the point of the cone form, delivering a cool, chic shade. To accentuate the soft contours of the rounded shade, an ultra-slim wire suspension leaves but a brief hint of a line. Giving depth to its light, the base of the shade produces a PC ring diffuser accentuated by a recession at the center. The piece produces a crisp ambient light. dweLED is a WAC Lighting brand featuring an assortment of decorative LED lamps designed to seamlessly fit in a range of interiors from residential to commercial. All items within the dweLED collection utilize LED technology marrying modern design and energy efficiency. Shape: Cone. Color: Brass. Finish: Aged Brass