From hubbardton forge

Koi Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished - (131300-1028)

$1,007.93 on sale
($1,185.80 save 15%)
In stock
Buy at ylighting

Description

The Koi Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge is handcrafted by skilled artisans and showcases a signature texturing along a forge fired body. This design from Ori Goldberg captures the sense of movement found within a school of fish as smoothly shaped panels intersect one another around a visible light source. Shaping a downward cast layer of illumination, this pendant light allows for the dramatic play between light and shadow, adding a dynamic touch to the rooms it brightens. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Abstract. Color: Silver. Finish: Sterling, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting

