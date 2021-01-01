From ophelia & co.
Kody 32.8' L x 20.5" W Texture Wallpaper Roll
Features:Packaged and sold as a double rollSimple hanging instructions included with every rollThis design is a great addition to your bedroom, dining room or living roomThis design is washable, non-pasted, wet removable and has good lightfastnessProduct Type: RollPattern: StoneTheme: ScrollTexture: Finish: Primary Material: PaperPrimary Material Details: Water Resistant: YesWater Resistant Details: Stain Resistant: YesApplication Type: Non-pastedNon-Pasted Details: Match Type: DropRemoval Type: Washable: YesPaintable: NoProduct Care: Wipe downCountry of Origin: United StatesSample Available (Color: Gray/Off-White/Metallic): YesSample Part Number: Sample Available (Color: Taupe/Metallic Gold): YesSample Part Number: Spefications:ADA Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: Certifications: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoLow Lead Compliant: Dimensions:Border Height: Border Length: Overall Length: 32.81Overall Width: 20.5Design Repeat: 20.9Square Footage per Unit: 56.05Overall Product Weight: 3Assembly:Warranty: Color: Taupe/Metallic Gold