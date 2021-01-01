From currey & company
Knowsley Wall Sconce by Currey & Company - Color: Brown - Finish: Bronze - (5000-0098)
The Knowsley Wall Sconce by Currey & Company extends a welcoming hand around its environment, calling to mind the inviting village that inspired its name. An artful mix of old-style arrangement and sleek simplicity starts with an octagonal metal wall plate. A single vertical stem suspended along its length that narrows at each end to suggest a traditional spindle shape. The central stem suspends a series of upward angled branches that each set a single socket beneath a cylindrical shantung shade perfectly placed to mellow bright glare into an even glow. Bringing original designs inspired by a talented design team, Currey & Company specializes in home furnishings and lighting. Featuring natural materials like wrought iron and genuine crystal and large scale furniture that is perfectly suited to expansive residential or commercial spaces, Currey & Company collections are a favorite among designers and consumers. From its functional yet stylish storage furniture to its eclectic light fixtures and lighting accessories, Currey & Company continues its commitment to creating high quality home dÃ©cor. Color: Brown. Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze