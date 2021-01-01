Know Your Multi Legged Horror Hamster (AKA Spider) Funny Premium T-Shirt

HORROR HAMSTER FACTS Our new danger bois fact file series is here to top you up with 100% non-factual facts. Next up is the truly horrifying Multi-legged Horror Hamster aka; ~ Very Nope ~ Weavy Bereavy ~ Tickler of Terror Web designer by day, face tickler by night and owner off all the socks this guy is a full 5/5 danger icons - that's how you know he's bad news. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.