Knorr Aromat All Purpose Seasoning by World Market

Food And Drink -Knorr Aromat is an all-purpose seasoning that adds herbs and spices to your favorite foods before and after cooking. Keep this unique German seasoning at the ready to flavor meat, poultry, fish and vegetables. Also could be used for all purpose seasoning, baking, cooking, cooking meat, flavoring, food, food prep, grilling, grilling meat, herbs, knorr, knorr aromat seasoning, knorr products, knorr seasonings, knorr spices, marinade, roasting, savories, savories baking, seasoning, spice,MSG. By Cost Plus World Market.483756