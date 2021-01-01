Knopp Plaid 100% Cotton Tablecloth
Description
Features:Machine washable100% CottonProduct Type: TableclothPieces Included (1): Set Size: Color: Shape: RectangularPrimary Material: 100% CottonMaterial Details: 100% Long-Staple CottonLace: NoMachine Washable: YesRecommended Wash Type: Anti-Wrinkle: YesWater Resistant: NoStain Resistant: NoIron Safe: YesHandmade: NoReversible: NoFitted Structure: NoIncludes Linen Lining: NoLiner Material: Sample Available: NoSample Part Number: Pattern: PlaidHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayCountry of Origin: IndiaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UsePieces Included: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in IndiaCase Pack Quantity: Umbrella Hole Included: Zipper Included: Beaded: Theme: Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: Certifications: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoStiftung Warentest Note: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Textile Labelling and Advertising Regulations (C.R.C., c. 1551): YesSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YesBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoBlauer Engel: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: NoFairTrade Certified: NoProduct Lifecycle Certifications: NoCradle to Cradle Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Check Size: 2'' x 2''Overall Width - Front to Back (Size: 72" L x 54" W, 72" L x 54" W): 72Overall Width - Front to Back (Size: 108" L x 60" W, 120" L x 60" W, 60" W Round, 90" Lx 60" W, 90" L x 60" W, 108" L x 60" W, 120" L x 60" W, 60" Round): 60Overall Width - Front to Back (Size: 55" L x 55" W, 55" Square): 55Overall Length - Side to Side (Size: 120" L x 60" W): 120Overall Length - Side to Side (Size: 108" L x 60" W): 108Overall Length - Side to Side (Size: 90" L x 60" W): 90Overall Length - Side to Side (Size: 72" L x 54" W, 72" L x 54" W): 72Overall Length - Side to Side (Size: 55" L x 55" W, 55" Square): 55Overall Length - Side to Side (Size: 60" W Round, 60" Round): 60Overall Product Weight: 1Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No Size: 55" L x 55" W, Color: Black