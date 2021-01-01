From dcw editions
DCW Editions Knokke LED Table Lamp - Color: Gold
A sculptural treat, the Knokke LED Table Lamp from DCW Editions brings a minimalist silhouette with a powerful glow to modern homes. Designed by Eric de Dormael as a study in form and transparency, this piece is wireless and battery-operated, making it an easily transportable option for lighting a range of rooms, or for bringing a warm ambiance to a friendly conversation. Composed of three thin stems, each stem is capped with a bright, energy-efficient LED that spreads a crisp illumination throughout the room. Shape: Abstract. Color: Gold. Finish: Brushed Brass