From bcbgeneration
BCBGeneration Knit Cami Mini Dress T1TX3D14
Advertisement
Achieve an effortlessly-chic look for sunny days in the BCBGeneration Knit Cami Mini Dress T1TX3D14. Adjustable straps with slip on style. Form fitting silhouette. Lightweight breathable material. Fabric blend for soft, stretchy feel. 58% cotton, 38% polyester, 4% spandex. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 25 in Product measurements were taken using size XS (US 2). Please note that measurements may vary by size.