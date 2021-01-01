From uspridefurniture
Knightsville 70'' Velvet Square Arm Sofa Bed
This sofa bed with mattress has a wooden frame and metal mechanism that makes it tough and durable. It is covered in velvet fabric, which gives you the much needed comfort and rest. The mattress is in high density foam will serve you a relax-able resting. It is suitable for residential as well as commercial use. Sleeper sofa comes with a pull out bed that includes an innerspring mattress. The mechanism is made from heavy gauge steel giving the bed a 500-pound weight limit. Quality seating construction in the seat cushion that will promote a lasting comfort and support every time you sit in the furniture. Features dimensions of the pullout bed = 70" W x 83" L x 35" H Product Details Design: Sofa Bed Weight Capacity: 500 lb. Adult Assembly Required: Yes