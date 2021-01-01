From knights templar knight templar gifts

Knights Templar Medieval Knight Crusader Gift Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Knights Templar Gift For Any Knight Templar Lover, Catholic Fan Who Loves Templar Cross. Makes A Perfect Birthday, Halloween Or Christmas Gift For Any Fan Of Knights Templar And Who Loves Warrior of Christ. Makes A Great Knights Templar Gift For Any Fan Of Knight Templar. Perfect For Anyone Who Likes Catholic And Templar Cross. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com