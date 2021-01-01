From wahl
Wahl KM10 Brushless 2-Speed Professional Dog & Cat Clipper, Berry
Take care of all the furry friends in your house with the Wahl KM10 Brushless 2-Speed Professional Dog & Cat Clipper. The professional, 2-speed clipper is German engineered with revolutionary performance and an extended motor life that lasts up to 10,000 hours. It offers maximum power and torque with constant speed control, which delivers more power when clipping through mats and thick coats. And to reduce wrist fatigue, it’s designed with superior comfort and control, featuring a correctly balanced, low vibration and lightweight ergonomic design.