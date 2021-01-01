Klotilde Notation 20" Table Lamp
Description
Features:Number of lights: 1Base material: Durable metalShade print: Klotilde Klotildeal notationHigh-resolution printed shadeBase finish: SilverKlotilde collection13W CFL, 60W IncandescentProduct Type: Standard;BedsideBase Color: MetallicBase Finish: SilverBase Material: FabricBase Material Details: SteelNumber of Lights: 1Dimmable: NoBulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Maximum Wattage (per Bulb)(OLD): 60Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Country of Origin: United StatesBattery Operated: NoBattery Type: Switch Included: YesSwitch Type: RockerSwing Arm: NoArchitect Lamp: NoBuilt-in Outlet: NoBuilt-in Wireless Charger: NoTheme: No ThemeCord Included: YesCord Color: ClearStyle: Modern & ContemporaryShade Included: YesShade Color: Shade Material: Shade Material Details: Shade Shape: DrumCrystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Set Type: SingleSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Batteries Included: NoBattery Composition: Lead Acid Battery Composition: Spefications:ADA Compliant: NoDark Sky Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: NoETL Listed: YescETL Listed: YesUL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.cUL Listed: YesUN 38.3 Testing Requirements: Battery Weight/Size: Batteries Contained in Equipment: Number of Cells/Batteries: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: EPP Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 20Overall Width - Side to Side: 7Overall Depth - Front to Back: 7Base Height - Top to Bottom: 14Base Width - Side to Side: 5Base Depth - Front to Back: 5Overall Weight: 1.6Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Cord: YesCord Length: 56Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesWarranty: