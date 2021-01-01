From safavieh

Safavieh KLM750H-4 Kilim Collection KLM750H Charcoal and Natural Premium Wool (4' x 6') Area Rug,

$79.37
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Transitionally designed, these rugs can be integrated into any contemporary, modern, traditional, or bohemian styles of décor Meticulously detailed artisan crafted hand-woven construction Made from softened premium natural jute fiber Low 0.25-inch pile thickness for a sleek look Safavieh has been a trusted brand and leader in home furnishings for over 100 years, providing quality craftsmanship, unmatched style, and the latest trends; Begin your rug search with Safavieh and explore over 100,000 styles today

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com