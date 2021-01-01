From safavieh

Safavieh KLM750A-8 Kilim Collection KLM750A Natural and Charcoal Premium Wool (8' x 10') Area Rug

Description

Transitionally designed, these rugs can be integrated into any contemporary, modern, traditional, or bohemian styles of décor Meticulously detailed artisan crafted hand-woven construction Made from softened premium natural jute fiber Low 0.25-inch pile thickness for a sleek look Safavieh has been a trusted brand and leader in home furnishings for over 100 years, providing quality craftsmanship, unmatched style, and the latest trends; Begin your rug search with Safavieh and explore over 100,000 styles today

