Artistic Weavers Klaudia Trellis Modern Area Rug, 6'7" Round, Light Grey

Machine woven with polypropylene in Turkey for maximum durability and minimal shedding Functional medium pile allows for convenient placement in entryways, underneath patio furniture, and will not obstruct doorways. Gorgeous Traditional style that is sure to complete your décor space Designed to withstand everyday wear, this rug is kid approved and pet friendly. Perfect for high traffic areas of your home such as the living room, dining room, kitchen, and hallways. Tough and stain resistant. Easy to clean and maintain, we recommend vacuuming regularly and spot cleaning with a clean cloth. Always test a small area first. Use of a rug pad is recommended to prevent slippage and movement.