From clatina chairs
KLASIKA Tall Mesh Ergonomic Drafting Chair with Flip-up Arms Rest and Foot Ring for Home Office
Advertisement
ERGONOMIC DESIGN & COMFORTABLE: Our mesh office chair with ergonomic design gives you maximum support for comfort and convenience. DRAFTING CHAIR WITH FEATURES: Our Drafting chair features with foot ring and flip-up armrests. you can adjustable it for a maximum comfort position. EXTRA HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE: With a tall cylinder, it is ideal for office desks, reception areas, and studios alike. The one-touch height adjustment ranges from 21.8' to 30.9' off the ground. To keep the balance and stable, the non-tilt backrest is designed for your safety. STURDY & DURABLE: Our mesh drafting chair has a heavy duty durable base and nylon rolling casters with foot ring that great stability and mobility. 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE: Customers' satisfaction will always be our No.1 priority. We provide the service of 90-Day Refund without Preconditions and 3-Year Limited Warranty. Feel free to contact us if you have any questions.