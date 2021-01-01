This contemporary writing desk won't be satisfied in the corner, you're going to want it front and center in your workspace. It's a dramatic design with a warm gold finish over an angular, geometrically inspired base that's a work of art in its own right. The desktop is spacious for everything from work to school and one concealed drawer keeps clutter contained. An antiqued finish adds welcome vintage character. Furniture of America Klara 60-in Pink Modern/Contemporary Pine Computer Desk | IDF-DK6447PK