The Kitto Collection feautures compelling global inspired designs brimming with elegance and grace! The perfect addition for any home, these pieces will add eclectic charm to any room! These pieces are expertly crafted and hand finished to perfection ensuring quality, helping to make these peices a mainstay in your home. Crafted in China from Composition, Polyester, Composition, Polyester, Metal, Metal. For optimal product care, wipe clean with a dry cloth as needed. Manufacturers 30 Day Limited Warranty. Surya Kitto 25.5-in Black/Brown Table Lamp with Plastic Shade | KIO-001