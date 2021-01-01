From first deal
Kitchen Non-Slip Mat Living Room Bedside Floor Carpet Rug Machine Washable-40*60cm/#2
Advertisement
Feature: - NON-SLIP DESIGN: With non-slip bottom, breathable and does not wear the floor, relieve foot fatigue, soft carpet surface, delicate plush- TECHNOLOGY: Strict seam technology, tight edges, clean, sturdy, sturdy, beautiful, durable- SUPER SOFT: These floor carpets will protect all flooring from damage and protects the toes from cold and hard floors, give your feet the gift of exceptionally comfort and massage feeling- BEAUTIFY YOUR HOME: An excellent home carpet, you should not only step on it, but also you can hold a book, rest on the bed, or enjoy the cute children crawling on the carpet, or in the bedroom, living room, study, you can be comfortable enjoy a leisure time. Specification: Material: Chemical fiber Shape: Square Cleaning Type: Machine Washable Applicable Space: Living Room Shape: Rectangle Size: 40*60CM (15.7*23.6in) 40*120CM (15.7*47.2in) 60*180CM (23.6*70.