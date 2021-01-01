From ubesgoo
Kitchen Home Stainless Steel 13 Gallon Motion Sensor Trash Can
1. Brand new, fingerprint-resistant brushed stainless steel 2. 13-gallon automatic stainless-steel trash can 3. On/off button and an open close button for when you want the lid to stays open and sensor off 4. Anti-fingerprint commercial grade stainless steel, best for kitchen, office, living room and bedroom. 5. Its fashion design with gorgeous color will make your home more beautiful. Specifications: 1. Material: ABS Bucket Cover & Stainless Steel(430) Bucket 2. Color: Silver 3. Dimensions: (21.50 x 16.14 x 9.45)" / (54.6 x 41 x 24)cm (L x W x H) 4. Induction Location: Adjustable Bucket Cover Positive or Lateral Induction 5. Capacity: 13 Gallon/50L 6. Power Supply: 4 x C Size Batteries 7. Weight: 4.5kg / 9.92lbs 8. Stainless Steel Thickness: 0.4mm 9. Inductive Distance: 10-15cm 10. Induction Time: 1 Seconds 11. Applicable Power Adapter(Not Included): Output Voltage: 6V Charging Port Size: 3.5mm*1.5mm Package Includes: 1 x Inductive Garbage Cans 1 x Power Adapter1 x ManualNote: 1. When installing the battery, pay attention to the anode and cathode of the battery. 2. Use a clean duster cloth to clean the trash can cover. Do not flush with water, since the circuit of the trash can is made up of many electricity.