From mainstays
Mainstays, 4 Pack, Kitchen Dish Cloth Set, Red
Advertisement
Brighten up your kitchen with the Mainstays 4-Piece Red Dishcloth Set. This 4-piece set includes (2) solid dishcloths with (2) coordinated stripe dishcloths. Each dishcloth measures 12 in. x 12 in. and is constructed of quality 100% cotton yarns. These Mainstays dishcloths are easy care machine washable. They are amazingly absorbent and will help you with any kitchen task. The Mainstays dishcloths can be used for various tasks around your home not just in the kitchen. Mix and match colors to create a bright, new atmosphere in the kitchen. The Mainstays 4-Piece Dishcloth Set is an amazing value and is easy on your pocketbook. This 4-piece dishcloth set is a wonderful gift idea for any new homeowner, newlywed or just for yourself.