Kitchen Automatic Safety Cordless One Tin Touch Electric Can Opener Intellectual Electric Can Opener:Smooth Edge,Stop Automatically,A Good Helper In C

Can opener is a must-have kitchen tool for every household. A reliable electric can opener will assure you of a good job every time you uncap a can. Currently there are diversified can openers on the market. Some are operated manually. Others are driven by power. For such kinds of openers, the common practice is to rotate and cut the cover open, leaving a dangerous cover and sharp jagged edges. automatic can opener comes as a good solution to such problems. Completely different from conventional designs, automatic can opener is embedded with a state-of-the-art smart circuit board which will automatically stop working as appropriate. The product is easy to use. Remove the battery cover at the back, install 4 pieces of AA batteries, put the product in place and start it with just a press of the button. Now you can free your hands and watch it rotating automatically to 360 degrees. When the cover is uncapped, it will stop rotating automatically. As the cover will be automatically magnetized by the built-in magnet, it’s easy to lift the cover and enjoy the contents. This gives users access to an intact cover and container, ensuring proper storage of the leftover. Color: Purple