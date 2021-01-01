Kitchen Air Vacuum Sealer Container - Air Sealing Food Canister Accessory (1+ Liter)

Advertisement
Features:Product Type: Chamber Vacuum SealerFinish: ClearPrimary Material: MetalPrimary Material Details: Bags Included: NoNumber of Bags Included: Batteries Required: NoRechargeable Batteries: Batteries Included: Battery Type: Number of Batteries Needed: Drip Tray Included: NoRemovable Drip Tray: Dishwasher Safe: Roll Included: NoRoll Storage Included: NoFood Type: MoistMarinate Mode: NoAutomatic Shut-Off: NoJar & Canister Compatible: NoBag Cutter: NoFreezer Safe: NoMicrowave Safe: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaPulse Mode: NoSeal-Only Mode: YesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Spefications:CE Certified: UL Listed: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: cETL Listed: cUL Listed: CSA Certified: ETL Listed: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: Energy Star Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 7.87Overall Width - Side to Side: 7.63Overall Depth - Front to Back: 3.31Overall Product Weight: 5Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: