From jesco lighting
Jesco Lighting KIT-QAP502-CH Evisage VI 1 Light Pendant Kit with Hand Blown Recycled Glass Bowl Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Jesco Lighting KIT-QAP502-CH Evisage VI 1 Light Pendant Kit with Hand Blown Recycled Glass Bowl Shade QAP501, QAP502 and QAP503 are hand-blown pendants made from recycled glass bottles. Used bottles are collected, crushed and transformed into molten glass and shaped into spheres. Each sphere is then collapsed into itself to form a bowl and coated to achieve a stunning mirror finish. Dimensions may vary slightly as each piece is individually hand-blown and drilled.Features:Made of metalIncludes glass shade and quick adapt jackLocation rated to be installed in dry locationsDesigned to cast light in a downward directionCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsDimensions:Height: 5"Depth: 8"Width: 8" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: GY6.35Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: Xenon / KryptonDimmable: YesNumber of Bulbs: 1Voltage: 120vWattage: 50Watts Per Bulb: 50Shade Specifications:Shade Height: 5"Shade depth: 8"Shade Material: GlassShade Width: 8"Compliance:ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Satin Nickel