From ben and jonah
Kissing Claus' Single Shower Curtain
Advertisement
Features:Kissing Claus' collectionUnique stylingMaterial: 100% PolyesterProduct Type: Shower CurtainColor: Green/RedMaterial: PolyesterMaterial Details: 100% PolyesterProducts Included: Shower CurtainPieces Included: Pattern: Weighted Hem: NoGrommets: YesGrommet Material: Grommet Color: SilverRust Resistant Grommets: Hooks Included: NoNumber of Hooks Included: Hook Material: Hook Color: Liner Included: Liner Material: Liner Color: Liner Required: NoLife Stage: Adult;TeenWashing Care: Machine washLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaHoliday / Occasion: ChristmasBath Mat Included: NoNumber of Bath Mats Included: Set/Single: Single Shower CurtainContour Mat Included: NoToilet Seat Cover Included: NoTowels Included: NoNumber of Towels Included: Bathroom Accessories Included: NoRuffled: NoSpefications:FIRA Certified: ADA Compliant: CE Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: YesISO 14001 Certified: Organic: Farm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: ISO 9000 Certified: TAA Compliant: ISO 9001 Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YesFire Rated: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 70Overall Width - Side to Side: 72Hook Hole Spacing: Overall Product Weight: 1Assembly:Warranty: