Chloe Kiss Hobo Bag in Brown
Chloe Kiss Hobo Bag in Brown Small grain calfskin leather with calfskin suede lining and polished light gold-tone hardware. Made in Italy. Fold-over flap top closure. One main compartment. One interior flat pocket. Embossed logo detail on flap and interior. Contrasting shoulder strapSignature Kiss sculptural metal piece on side. Measures approx 14W x 9.5H x 1.25DAdjustable shoulder strap drop measures approx 9 in length. CLOE-WY754. CHC21US352E58. About the designer: Chloé was founded in 1952 by Egyptian-born Parisian Gaby Aghion in a bid to provide an alternative to couture. Today, it is headed by French designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi. Beautifully executed pieces with a retro-tinged sensibility are the cornerstone of the house – think sharp tailoring, leather separates and relaxed dresses.