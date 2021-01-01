From hubbardton forge

Kirigami 3-Light Adjustable Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Amber - Finish: Matte - (133303-1018)

$1,064.03 on sale
($1,251.80 save 15%)
In stock
Buy at ylighting

Description

The Kirigami 3-Light Adjustable Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge portrays a soft form similar to a luminous flower. This silhouette is a contemporary architectural pendant that creates dramatic possibilities. Three shades are included and encased by the hand-forged wrought iron supports. Three adjustable stem options allow for the light to fit in many different interior spaces. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Abstract. Color: Amber. Finish: Dark Smoke, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting

