From urban outfitters
Kira Nightstand
Modern + minimalist, this nightstand evokes industrial vibes. Only the essentials, this nightstand features an open top shelf with a pull-out drawer underneath. Crafted from durable rubberwood. Content + Care. Rubberwood, Okume veneer, MDF Wipe clean Imported Size. Dimensions: 20"l x 17"w x 24"h Dimensions between shelves: 7.5" Leg height/clearance: 5.5" Weight: 33 lbs Shipping package dimensions: 23"l x 28.25"w x 20"h Shipping package weight: 46 lbs Fulfilled by one of our vendors, this item may take longer to process than other items in your order and will ship separately.