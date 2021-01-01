From urban outfitters
Kira Bed
Sleek + lustrous, this bed frame is crafted from sustainable rubberwood with Okume veneer. Lifted bed frame featuring solid headboard + footboard in a natural finish with a slatted base. Sized to fit a standard queen bed perfectly; box spring required. Content + Care. Assembly required instructions + hardware included Rubberwood, Okume veneer, MDF Wipe clean Imported Size Queen Dimensions: 85"l x 65"w x 52"h Leg height: 31" Weight: 99 lbs Shipping package dimensions: 68.25"l x 6.25"w x 33.25"h Shipping package weight: 95 lbs Fulfilled by one of our vendors, this item may take longer to process than other items in your order and will ship separately.