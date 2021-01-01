From safavieh
Safavieh Kinsley Lift-Top Solid Glam Coffee Table, White/Chrome
Contemporary design adds a chic look to your homeDurable frame for long lasting longevityMinor assembly neededColor: White/ChromeItem Dimensions: 47.2 in. W x 23.6 in. D x 13.4 in. HEasy top-lift for versatilityItem Weight: 64 lbs.Weight Capacity: 110 lbs.Accessories in life style photo(s) not includedPlease note: The images and product dimensions on our website are as accurate as possible. Due to differences in computer monitors, some furniture colors may vary slightly. Lengths and widths may vary from the published dimensions. We do our best to provide you with an exact measurement, but please be advised that some variation exists.Blot up spills immediately, use coasters on table tops under beverages. Use trivets or mats under hot dishes or cookware. Clean with warm water and dry surface immediately after cleaning. Do not use cleaners that contain acid such as bathroom cleaners, grout cleaner, and tile cleaners. Do not use abrasive cleaners in either dry or liquid forms. Use a cleaner and polish formulated for marble surfaces.