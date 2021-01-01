Kinsley Cotton Pin-tuck Tunic

Advertisement
Made from our signature Cotton, a blend of 85% recycled cotton and 15% virgin cotton, and is part of our sustainable products benefiting Ocean Conservancy. Featuring flattering full placket detail, shell buttons all the way down, and a contrasting print neckline and inside cuff, this top is eco-friendly and fabulous! Our Arabella Blueprint features a playful mosaic pattern in summer blues. -85% recycled cotton, 15% virgin cotton -full placket -shell buttons all the way down -for every garment sold, 5 cents is donated to Ocean Conservancy -machine wash cold, gentle cycle, dry low, cool iron