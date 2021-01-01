Kingston Outdoor Wall Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (304840-1002)

The Kingston Outdoor Wall Light by Hubbardton Forge expands exterior settings with a simple shape and refined architectural design elements. A metal wall plate and frame textured with Coastal Outdoor proprietary finish offers additional resistance to the elements while supporting a single wet-rated candelabra-style lamp inside a rectangular prism shade of clear, blown glass. A stepped square cap closes off the sconces upper end, while tiny variations in each shade add individual variation to each fixture if installed in a matched set. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Clear. Finish: Coastal Natural Iron, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting