EDDIE BAUER Kingston Full/Queen Comforter Set - Grey at Nordstrom Rack

Cotton chino is a wardrobe staple and certainly a bedroom staple as well for anyone with a penchant for the modern outdoor lifestyle. A basic can still be stylish and Kingston has topstitch detailing that makes all the difference as well as a cozy cotton flannel plaid reverse that adds versatility and extra warmth. The Cinder gray coloration with gray and white plaid reverse has modern minimalist appeal, but you can choose to push the look to a more traditional casual mode by adding plaid flannel European shams and novelty accent pillows also available from Eddie Bauer. Set includes:- Full/Queen comforter: 92" x 96"- 2 standard shams: 20" x 26" Color: grey 100% cotton Machine wash Imported