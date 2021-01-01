Foss Kingston Dark Navy 6 ft. x 8 ft. Area Rug

This 6 ft. x 8 ft. rug features an attractive geometric pattern and color that will look great in any space from living rooms to dorm rooms. Made from 100% PET derived from recycled post-consumer drinking bottles, this solution dyed PET is very stain, fade and soil resistant. Matching this fiber with the low-profile and durable construction, will keep it looking new for years. Also featuring an action backing that aids in dimensional stability and a bound edge for a great finished look. Add some warmth and softness to the hard surfaces in your home today. Color: Dark Navy.