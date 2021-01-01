Kingsley 5 - Light Unique Drum Chandelier
Description
This 5-light drum chandelier makes the perfect statement anywhere in your home, from the living room to the entryway. Its metal frame is wrapped with three panels of weathered wood which allow its five lights to peek through. Metal bars and rivet details hold the shade together. This chandelier accommodates 75W bulbs (not included) and is compatible with dimmer switches for that "just right" light, and you can adjust the height using the suspended chain.Features:Fixture Design: Unique / StatementFixture Shape: DrumNumber of Lights: 5Number of Tiers: 1Light Direction: AmbientStyle: IndustrialSecondary/Accent Material: NoSecondary Material: Shade Included: NoShade Color: Shade Material: Primary Material: MetalGlass Type: Fabric Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Type: Crystal Color: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: StandardRecommended Bulb Shape Code: A19Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: NoDimmable Light Included: NoVoltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 75Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UsePower Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Handmade: NoHandmade Material: Hanging Method: ChainWITB Bulb Included: NoDS Primary Product Style: Country / FarmhouseDS Secondary Product Style: Modern FarmhouseWood Type: Quality Score: 0.633333333Spefications:BS 476 Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: Certifications: NoCE Certified: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Dark Sky Compliant: FIRA Certified: ADA Compliant: ETL Listed: YesFire Rated: TAA Compliant: cETL Listed: YesISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: FSC Certified: UL Listed: NoISO 9000 Certified: What is UL Listed: MET Listed: NoISO 9001 Certified: cUL Listed: NoPEFC Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: ISTA 1A Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: CSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoITTO Compliant: RoHS Compliant: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoWEEE Recycling Required: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: UL 2108 Listed: NoTitle 24 Compliant: NoEnergy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: