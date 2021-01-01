From honey bee beekeeper queen bee leather look gift

Honey bee beekeeper queen bee leather look gift Kings with Leather Look-Cool Honey bee Gift idea Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

You like honey bees and leather look? Then this bee king design is the perfect motif for you. Whether you are a beekeeper, or beekeeper, with these pretty insects motif you are an eye-catcher. Also a cool gift if you have your own bee colony. If you are still looking for a gift idea for friends, acquaintances, or family. Then get this beautiful bee design, whether for a birthday, Christmas, Mother's Day, or just like that. With these Bee Kings motif in leather look you are an eye-catcher. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com