From zuo modern
Gold King Tables
Advertisement
Steel frame constructionGold finishMaximum weight capacity: 50Suitable for a royal, this luxurious set of gold round accent tables will upgrade your living spaceThe Mirrored glass tops create a beautiful reflection of objects placed on their surfaceSimply stunning!.Suitable for a royal, this luxurious set of gold round accent tables will upgrade your living space. The mirrored glass tops create a beautiful reflection of objects placed on their surface. Simply stunning!