From zuo modern

Gold King Tables

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Steel frame constructionGold finishMaximum weight capacity: 50Suitable for a royal, this luxurious set of gold round accent tables will upgrade your living spaceThe Mirrored glass tops create a beautiful reflection of objects placed on their surfaceSimply stunning!.Suitable for a royal, this luxurious set of gold round accent tables will upgrade your living space. The mirrored glass tops create a beautiful reflection of objects placed on their surface. Simply stunning!

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com