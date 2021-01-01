From southshore fine linens

SOUTHSHORE FINE LINENS Full/Queen Premium Collection Ultra-Soft 300 Thread-Count Cotton Duvet Cover Sets - Watercolor Symphony Blue, Size California

$69.97
In stock


Description

Rest in luxurious 300 Thread Count Duvet Cover Sets. Woven from 100% Extra Long Staple cotton for extraordinarily soft, smooth and durable bedding. Sateen weave which gives soft, lustrous and smooth feel to the touch. Single-Ply yarn which enhances overall strength, and softness. . Color: Watercolor Symphony Blue. Fits a Full/Queen sized bed. Imported Set includes:. 1 duvet cover: 92" x 92". 2 shams: 20" x 26" Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Puerto Rico, APO, FPO or P.O. Boxes. Machine wash 100% Cotton

