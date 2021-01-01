SOUTHSHORE FINE LINENS King Perfect Paisley Printed Sheet Set - Blue/White Paisley, Size Twin in White W Blue/Paisley at Nordstrom Rack

The most luxurious, softest and highest quality microfiber sheet sets. Made with high strength microfiber yarns, our sheets are long lasting, shrinkage-free, and provide silky soft feel and lustrous finish. Made with 110 GSM Microfiber Fabric, these sheets have were brushed twice on one side and once on the other side. This unique manufacturing process makes them one of the softest sheets on the market. Set includes:- 1 flat sheet: 106" x 102"- 1 fitted sheet: 78" x 80"- 2 pillowcases: 20" x 40" 4-piece set 100% microfiber Machine wash Imported