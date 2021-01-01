From beach sand castle builder
King Of The Castle Sand-Castle Tote Bag
Advertisement
You are looking for a suitable design for a sand castle lover? Then you should buy this fun sandcastle design. Cool idea for any occasion or other holidays. With this sand castle design you will surprise every sea, sandy beach lover! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.