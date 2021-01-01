King Milania Faux Leather Upholstered Platform Bed Black - Room & Joy

The Room and Joy Milania Upholstered Bed is evidence that less is more. With its bentwood slat system, this platform bed is designed to provide you with the greatest comfort. This slat system adapts to the pressure exerted on to release key pressure points while giving you top support. The sturdily constructed frame includes metal side rails and a center metal rail and leg for guaranteed stability, durability and support. The Milania is available in faux leather or linen in a variety of sizes and does not require a spring box. Color: Black.