Ellery Homestyles Sage King Charles Matelasse Queen Coverlet

Ellery Homestyles King Charles Matelasse Queen Coverlet. Steeped in Historic Charleston's rich, classic style and decorative arts culture, the King Charles 100% cotton matelasse bedding collection offers a unique history that incorporates the fine arts and superior craftsmanship of 18th Century England. Designs from the archives of Historic Charleston's heritage were interpreted to create the lovely King Charles Bedding Collection which portrays rolling arches, half-moons, double diamonds and scrolling vine details wrapped around the classic topiary, pheasant, sun, and pineapple motifs. The luxurious fabric offers a generous weight and is stonewashed for softness. All pieces sold individually Queen Bedspread: 102-in. x 120-in. King Bedspread: 114-in. x 120-in. Queen Coverlet: 90-in. x 96-in. King Coverlet: 108-in. x 96-in. Decorative Pillow: 20-in. x 20-in. Standard Sham: 20-in. x 26-in. King Sham: 20-in. x 36-in. + 1.5-in. flange Euro Sham: 26-in. x 26-in. + 1.5-in. flange.